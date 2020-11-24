Making a difference in our community — Sunshine Crawley

What drives you to volunteer?
"What drives me is so I never forget where I came from and what God took me out of. I also hope to inspire hope as a former guest of the mission I hope I can inspire hope that if God can pull someone like me from the miry clay He can do it for anyone of them."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering in the community is so very important because so many feel ashamed and worthless. I think volunteering shows that they're worth something."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"The usual monetary, food, and clothing donations are always appreciated from the community. The best way to do the most good for the mission is to call and see what they might be running low on in regards to food and hygiene supplies for the guests of the mission. Also, more volunteers are always welcome."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Sonja (Sunshine) Crawley.
AGE: 42.
DAY JOB: Clean Production at Superior Linen.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Gospel Rescue Mission.
