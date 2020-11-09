Making a difference in our community — Suzie Buck

Suzie Buck relates how training to be a CASA volunteer helped her in her family's situation.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"After retiring from Muskogee Public Schools as a Speech-Language Pathologist, my long time friend, Derryl Venters, told me about CASA and the satisfaction it gave her in helping foster children. When I signed up and began the CASA training I started to realize they were describing one of my daughters and that she was on drugs. Unsurprisingly, shortly after that she was arrested, and my oldest daughter, my husband, and I became guardians of her two young daughters. So I've lived the nightmare with my granddaughters, and I believe its part of God's purpose for my life to help these children who are separated from their parents due to drugs, abuse, or neglect, and be a stable presence and encouragement in their lives. By the grace of God, CASA's influence in my life, and my daughter's strong determination, her family is all back together, and that's the goal for all families that we work with. It's not always possible, but it's what we strive toward. Permanency, safety, and security are extremely important for all children."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"I think volunteering helps to create a healthier community. It's vitally important to care about others, and to help those in need. Volunteering improves a community. Children imitate what they see adults do, and when adults set aside time to volunteer in their community I think it influences the hearts and minds of our children to care about others. Volunteering in the community is great for retired individuals so they can stay involved and share their strengths with others."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Financial contributions are always appreciated. CASA, as other nonprofits, relies on the generosity of the community. Volunteering to be trained as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) to help children is a valuable experience. The need for more volunteers is greater now than ever before. It's the most satisfying thing you'll ever do."
NAME: Suzie Buck.
AGE: 72.
DAY JOB: Part time Speech-Language Pathologist for St. Joseph Catholic School.
VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.