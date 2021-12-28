Making a Difference in our Community — Tabytha Russell

Tabytha Russell talks about volunteering with Kids'Space.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"At the beginning of the year I set a personal goal to become more involved in the community. Through volunteering at Kids’ Space, I have been able to become engaged with events that are helping Muskogee grow. With my passion to help children succeed in the classroom and with what Kids’ Space does for our community, I knew this organization would be a great fit."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"A community is like a family, a group of people with similarities, unique qualities, and fellowship. Through volunteering you are given the opportunity to meet people you may not have otherwise. Volunteering is important because it’s gives you the chance to help someone in the community that you grew up in or that you have chosen now to establish as home."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"If you would like to aid in the work Kids’ Space does, you can do so in a variety of ways. You can make a donation to support the programs and services provided. You can also make a donation toward or attend our next event, the Daddy Daughter Dance. This will be held on Feb. 5. Tickets are available now!"
If you would like to volunteer with Kids' Space, call (918) 682-4204.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Tabytha Russell.
AGE: 27.
DAY JOB: First-grade teacher at Hilldale.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids’ Space Child Advocacy Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.