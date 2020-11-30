Tara Bennett talks about her passion for helping people.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I have always had a passion for helping people, especially children. It gives me so much satisfaction knowing I was able to help someone, and warms my heart. Being able to make a life-changing difference for children who have experienced abuse or neglect has been life changing to me. It has impacted my life in ways I never expected. I have learned more about myself through the experience of being a CASA volunteer. It has been one of the most humbling and rewarding experiences in my life."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is important because it helps create a healthier community, helps connect you with others in your community, builds self-confidence, and helps you give others hope in your community."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Volunteer to be trained to become a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), to help the children in our community that need someone to be a voice for them. The need for CASA volunteers is greater now than ever before with the pandemic. And of course, you can always make financial contributions to CASA."
NAME: Tara Bennett.
AGE: 39.
DAY JOB: Armstrong Bank Compliance Program Analyst.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA).
CASA information: (918) 686-8199.
