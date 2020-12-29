Making a difference in our community — Tom Carment

Tom Carment, who volunteers at the Muskogee Community Food Pantry, talks about helping out the Muskogee community.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"What drives me? I was invited to be on the board in 2015. Later that year we needed a volunteer coordinator because of a resignation. I continue in that role, sharing duties with my wife, Deborah. We continue to volunteer because it gives us the opportunity to work together and we enjoy it. The pantry is supported by the Muskogee people, businesses, social and religious institutions. It is very rewarding to see the Muskogee community come together to feed our families. Working with other volunteers is uplifting when serving hungry families."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"The Muskogee Community Food Pantry does the work of feeding up to 300 Muskogee County families and households each month. During the year, we feed well over 10,000 hungry people."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"You can volunteer to help the pantry in a COVID-19 safe environment by calling my cell number: (918) 577-8824. We have volunteer positions as intake, packing groceries, stock clerks or helping us with restocking logistics."
NAME: Tom Carment.
AGE: 75.
DAY JOB: Professor, Rogers State University.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Muskogee Community Food Pantry.
