Making a difference in our community — Toni Bradley Smith

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"Giving of my time voluntarily is truly the ultimate gift I can give my community. I want to give all that I have to the place where I grew up and love. I know that to make a difference you have to actually become involved and begin taking the actions necessary for change."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Time is the only thing a person has that cannot be replenished and is priceless. When you volunteer you become more connected and vested in the people and community. You develop a love and respect that you cannot achieve from afar. By volunteering you will not only improve the lives of others but your own as well."
How can people help Kids' Space?
"Take the time to learn about Kids’ Space and what we do for the community. There are far too many people that do not know we exist or the valuable services we offer. Our Board of Directors and employees are passionate about the work we do and the resources we provide. Ask any of us and we would love to tell you more! Once you take the time to learn about Kids’ Space I guarantee you will want to donate your time as well."
If you would like to help out Kids' Space, call (918) 682-4204.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Toni Bradley Smith.
AGE: 45.
DAY JOB: Director at Crowe & Dunlevy in Tulsa and Municipal Judge for the City of Muskogee.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids’ Space Child Advocacy Center.
