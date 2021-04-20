Making a difference in our community — Valencia Rodriguez

Valencia Rodriguez explains why she feels volunteering is important.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I personally like to help out others the best that I can."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"It shows others how to make a community better whether what they do is small or big."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Just by coming out and asking questions on how they can help."
YVC of Muskogee: Leslie Hamil, (918) 351-9881, or email: muskogeeyvc@outlook.com.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer work? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Valencia Rodriguez.
AGE: 18.
DAY JOB: Student.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.
