Making a Difference in our Community — Vickye Schaffer

Vickye Schaffer talks about what it's like to volunteer at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"A desire to help, especially at the VA, as my dad, my uncle, my son and two sons-in-law are veterans."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"It supports and supplements existing organizations. It's very fulfilling."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"The VA needs more volunteers. It's a great place to work."
If you would like to volunteer at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, call (918) 577-3000.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Vickye Schaffer.
AGE: 78.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
