Making a Difference in our Community — Wayne Divelbiss

Wayne Divelbiss talks about volunteering his time with Kids’ Space Child Advocacy Center.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"What drove me to Kids’ Space originally was the desire to protect our most valuable resource, our children. 'Children are the world’s most valuable resource and it’s best hope for the future — President John F Kennedy.'"
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"If everyone in the community would volunteer at least one hour a week, just think what impact that would have in Muskogee. You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"You can follow us on social media, both Facebook and Instagram. We post a wish list for the center's current needs every Wednesday. We also post details of upcoming fundraising events like the Christmas Charity Auction and Daddy Daughter Dance. You can sign up for our quarterly newsletter by calling the office, (918) 682-4204. And of course you can make a tax-deductible donation through our Facebook, or the old fashioned way, by mailing a check to PO Box 277 Muskogee, Ok 74402."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Wayne Divelbiss.
AGE: 50.
DAY JOB: Sales, 5.11 Tactical.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids’ Space Child Advocacy Center.
