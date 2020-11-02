Making a difference in our community — Xinyan Jiang

Xinyan Jiang talks about the volunteer community.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I love how supportive my volunteer community is and how we strive to make a change in every project we do. Volunteering allows me to put a smile on someone else’s face, and I want to keep doing that!"
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"We build a stronger community, seeks to understand the problem and takes actions to help, and getting to know the people around us. I think it’s the support that we give each other that really makes us a community."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Teens should join YVC if they’re able to and let their friends/school know about us. Adults can spread the word to encourage teens as well as let more people know about YVC. In addition, adults and other organizations can help by donating or sponsoring YVC."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Xinyan Jiang.
AGE: 17.
DAY JOB: Student at Oklahoma Math and Science Academy.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Youth Volunteers Corps of America.
