Making a difference in the community — Brittany Webber

Brittany Webber discusses volunteering at her church, Divine Love Christian Fellowship.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I volunteer because I love giving back to the community. It brings me great joy to know that I’ve helped someone in some way, shape, fashion, or form."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering is important. It hosts so many benefits. It provides a sense of purpose, it allows you to connect to the community, and it can make a real difference in someone’s life."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"There are multiple ways to help our organization. Monetary donations are welcomed. If you know a family in need, but doesn’t have transportation, delivering items for them is a great way of saying I care."
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
NAME: Brittany Webber.
AGE: 30.
DAY JOB: Webber and Sons Administrator.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Divine Love Christian Fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.