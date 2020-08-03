Making a difference in the community — Brittany Webber

Webber

Brittany Webber discusses volunteering at her church, Divine Love Christian Fellowship.

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

"I volunteer because I love giving back to the community. It brings me great joy to know that I’ve helped someone in some way, shape, fashion, or form."

What makes volunteering important to a community?

"Volunteering is important. It hosts so many benefits. It provides a sense of purpose, it allows you to connect to the community, and it can make a real difference in someone’s life."

How can people help the organization you volunteer for?

"There are multiple ways to help our organization. Monetary donations are welcomed. If you know a family in need, but doesn’t have transportation, delivering items for them is a great way of saying I care."

NAME: Brittany Webber.

AGE: 30.

DAY JOB: Webber and Sons Administrator.

VOLUNTEER WITH: Divine Love Christian Fellowship.

