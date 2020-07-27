Making a difference in the community — Deana Ward

1 What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I always knew that I wanted to work with children, so I chose a career as a Special Education Teacher. For 18 years, my desire, as an educator, was to be a positive role model and make a difference in a child's life. After leaving the education field, I continued to have that desire and wanted to find an organization to volunteer my time. My friend introduced me to Kids' Space, and I cannot think of a more fulfilling place to be."
2 What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering allows you to help make a community a better place. You make new friendships and connect with other organizations that you would otherwise never be involved with. Volunteering not only benefits the cause that you choose to help, but it also gives you opportunities to learn new skills. I also believe that it is very important to have our younger generations involved with volunteering. It opens their eyes to the needs of the community."
3 How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"There are several opportunities to volunteer at Kids' Space: become a volunteer advocate, volunteer at fundraising events, volunteer at the facility (e.g. painting, organizing, decorating for events), organize a drive to donate new blankets and stuffed animals, and/or ask other groups, organizations even teams to get involved! I organized two different blanket drives with my daughter's soccer teams, which led to her organizing a stuffed animal drive through National Honor Society at her high school."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Deana Ward.
AGE: 45.
DAY JOB: Self-employed.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.