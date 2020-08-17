Making a difference in the community — Rod Ramsell

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"As a veteran myself, I see it as a way to continue serving my country."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteers help the organization accomplish its mission."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Volunteers are always valuable to any organization — give time, gifts to hospitalized veterans, honor their service by your appreciation for their sacrifice."
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Rod Ramsell.
AGE: 73.
DAY JOB: Retired.
VOLUNTEER WITH: Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
