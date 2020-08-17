Making a difference in the community — Rod Ramsell

Ramsell

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

"As a veteran myself, I see it as a way to continue serving my country."

What makes volunteering important to a community?

"Volunteers help the organization accomplish its mission."

How can people help the organization you volunteer for?

"Volunteers are always valuable to any organization — give time, gifts to hospitalized veterans, honor their service by your appreciation for their sacrifice."

— Ronn Rowland

NAME: Rod Ramsell.

AGE: 73.

DAY JOB: Retired.

VOLUNTEER WITH: Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

