Fasten your seat belts. Check your passport. Today, we are headed abroad for garden tours in England. Pam Sharp of Fort Gibson is our tour guide. She promises a memorable trip.
That is exactly what she delivered when she presented a talk to the Muskogee Area Master Gardeners retracing her “fantasy trip” of two English gardens.
Having spent 20 years in the travel business, Pam was the perfect narrator for this venue. The first stop on this armchair tour was the Chelsea Flower Show near London. “It’s one of the largest flower shows in the world and the showcase for 22 million plants,” she said.
“The show is sponsored by the Royal Garden Club,” she said.
The event featured displays from dianthus to roses, including a signature advertising piece of a garden glove fashioned of thousands of yellow roses. One exhibit used borders of succulents to frame an inventive display.
Pam also took the Master Gardeners on a tour of the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, Scotland. She said that garden “was a perfect place to meditate, think and ponder life issues.” Shouldn’t every garden offer that kind of setting and opportunity for quiet reflection?
Pam also noted plants at the Edinburgh show were not for sale, and neither were seeds.
“You can’t bring anything home,” she sighed.
Yet the show’s setting was memorable. It is located on 377 acres and features a variety of glass houses, each one connected to the other by garden spaces and large lily ponds. It is definitely a picturesque setting for enjoying flower gardens, Pam noted. She suggested if planning for a similar trip, do so a year in advance, thanks to Covid travel restrictions.
Pam’s talk was titled “It’s never too late.” If Master Gardeners thought that title referred to seasonal planting timelines, she surprised them.
“I went back to Oklahoma State when I was 60 years old,” she said. “I did this for me. Don’t ever think you are too old. If you can dream it, you can do it.”
Pam‘s next personal goal?
“I’d like to be a garden counselor,” she said.
She sees container gardening as the future for the growing number of apartment dwellers and those choosing to conserve land, live smaller and save precious water.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
