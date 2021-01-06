Kindrie McCoin has been doing the Muskogee Miss Azalea pageant since 2018. She enjoys it so much that she spends her own money to participate. She has won multiple talent competitions and princess crowns but in 2020 achieved the ultimate status of Miss Azalea 2020.
McCoin chosen Miss Azalea 2020
- Submitted by Tiffany McCoin
