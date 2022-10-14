Medicare assistance available for seniors

Contact Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging (EODD AAA) for assistance with your Medicare questions regarding Open Enrollment, Aging in to Medicare, comparison of Medicare Part D plans and general Medicare Advantage Plans and Medigap Plan information.
EODD AAA is part of MAP (Medicare Assistance Plan) and are SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Certified. The EODD AAA is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This is a free service and EODD AAA is here to assist you with your Medicare questions. Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 and General Enrollment is Jan. 1 through March 31 every year. The EODD AAA service area includes Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
For more information or assistance, contact Janet Bowen, Information and Assistance Specialist at (918) 682-7891.
