Medical student Hayden Jacobs finds ways to help others through medicine and music.
The 2015 Muskogee High graduate recently spent two weeks at Premier Pediatrics in Muskogee with Dr. Ryan Mundy for a rural medicine externship.
Jacobs said he's been interested in medicine for as long as he could remember.
"I was sick as a baby and continued with respiratory issues through middle school," he said. "I had the same pulmonologist and he was kind of the main inspiration."
He said he dug into science courses at MHS and earned degree in biology and chemistry at Southern Nazarene University.
Pediatrics was a challenge during his externship.
"A majority of my patient encounters have been with adults, so that was kind of a different thing." he said. “I’m used to saying ‘hey what brings you in today.’ That’s not necessarily the case with a baby. One thing I learned was that pediatricians have to be great diagnosticians."
Jacobs said he pinpoint just when he got into music.
"I just remember coming home and telling my parents I wanted to learn piano," he said.
He sang in choirs at Sadler Arts Academy and MHS. He made the All-State choir his senior year.
Jacobs now plays piano at Muskogee Church, a Nazarene congregation.
"I do all the praise and worship songs, and I do offertories things like that," he said. "I do special events like Christmas or with the choir."
Jacobs has lived and worked around the world. He spent six months doing biological research in Costa Rica during college. He spent three weeks on a South African medical mission with the Luke Commission, a group of physicians who live in South Africa and do mobile clinics.
Playing piano can relieve stress
The piano offers a creative, relaxing outlet for Hayden Jacobs.
"The piano is one those instruments that's so versatile," he said. "Any genre of music can be played on the piano. And I feel like any sort of emotion can be portrayed through the piano."
Jacobs said the piano "very cathartic, very therapeutic,"
"I can have a stressful day and come home, sit at the piano and just get all that out," he said.
Sometimes, playing alone allows Jacobs to improvise.
"But also, I have a wide library of stuff I can grab from and just sit down and start sight-reading," he said. "I love to pull those out and go back to those."
He said he has no favorite music genre.
"I like to listen to and play different stuff," he said. "I play a lot of Christian music, also a lot of classical music. I enjoy listening to alternative, coffee house music."
Jacobs said he finds his main musical outlet during Sunday worship at Muskogee Church, a Nazarene congregation.
"That's a major form of worship for me," he said. "Like myself worshipping through music. I take my role seriously and it's part of my job to help usher in worship for other people via my music."
Internship changes Jacobs' focus
Jacobs said he sees himself pursuing primary care, emergency medicine and public health.
"I don't think a lot of people think of emergency medicine as a primary care specialty," he said. But if you consider the number of uninsured and underinsured individuals who utilize the ER as a primary care facility, that's kind of something that's important to me."
He recalled doing an internship at free clinics in Oklahoma City.
"And it just kind of opened my eyes to that aspect of medicine, the need for dignified health care for those individuals," he said. "I saw how privileged I was and am currently to have health insurance, where I don't have to pick and choose if I'm going to have my medication or my food on the table. These people don't have transportation to come to the doctor. Systemically all the barriers people have to see a physician."
Jacobs said the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine focuses on treating individuals' entire well being, including mental and spiritual.
"My plan is to stay in the area and practice here," he said. "I know of some clinics here in town that serve the underserved populations."
Learning to help the helpless
Jacobs learned about helping underserved populations during his medical mission in South Africa.
"We did circumcision clinics to prevent the transmission of HIV, which is prominent in those areas," he said. "We provided eyeglasses and got to distribute tong shoes (flip-flops)."
He worked at the mobile clinics the summer after his freshman year.
"We would go into a village and set up in their school house," he said. "We would pull up, and there would be these lines of people, because they knew we were coming. People lined up forever waiting to be seen."
Jacobs recalled challenging "village medicine."
"South Africa still has its cultural physicians or what some people would call quacks, witch doctors. You see a patient who's got some crazy ailment. They say 'this village doctor told me to put this salve on it.' Seeing that aspect of medicine and working within the cultural context of medicine was different."
Luke Commission never turned patients away, Jacobs said. "Sure, we might be exhausted, and it's dark at 10 o'clock at night, but we were still going to continue to see the patients waiting in line."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was here. I moved away for undergrad and grad school for a while. What brought me back was OSU opened the medical school over in Tahlequah, and I got accepted there. I decided to come back to school. I don't have plans to not stay here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I love the people here. I think, in ways, Muskogee has the same aspects as a larger place. It's not a tiny town, but it has a small town feel to it."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"As a future physician and public health researcher, I would like to see more access to health care. Sure, we don't have access to specialty clinics, and we don't have access to primary care physicians for our people."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"Dr. Chuck Fullenwider. He was a clinical mentor of mine for several years, and in surgery with him. He's been a big inspiration for me in terms of my medical career."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I was a senior class president in 2015 and all those events, working with my class and continuing to have some responsibilities within that role. We recently lost one of our class members and we were all able to come together as a class."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"During the semester there is not a whole lot of spare time. I spend a lot of time shut up in this room. Otherwise, like on the weekends, Sunday mornings are for church and I'm usually there for rehearsals because I play the piano there. Otherwise we go out and have dinner with friends and family and things like that."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It's a great place with great people. It's got great schools. I'm a great proponent of the education I got here."
MEET Hayden Jacobs.
AGE: 26.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Grant Foreman Elementary, Sadler Arts Academy, Muskogee High School class of 2015; Undergraduate work at Southern Nazarene University; Masters degree in epidemiology from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences; Earning medical degree from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, expected to graduate in 2026.
PROFESSION: Full-time student.
FAMILY: Parents, Becky and James Jacobs.
CHURCH: Muskogee Church of the Nazarene.
HOBBIES: Music, outdoors, travel.
