Military Order of Purple Heart elects, inducts 2023-2024 officers

(Left to Right) Don Nichols, chaplain; George Abel, commander, Harold Hooper, finance officer; Anthony White, junior vice commander; Charles Mayo, adjutant; Aaron Smith, trustee); Dr Diane Johnston, M.D., surgeon general. Not pictured is Jesse Sanchez, senior vice commander/chief of staff.

Military Order of Purple Heart ( MOPH), Chapter 617, Muskogee, met March 3, to elect and induct new officers. 

Members of MOPH are combat-wounded veterans or blood relatives of combat-wounded veterans (associate members), who earned the Purple Heart Medal. The Purple Heart Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Annandale, Virginia. It’s declared purpose is to enhance the quality of life for Purple Heart recipients and other honorably discharged veterans and their families. 

“ A Purple Heart is a solemn distinction and means a service member has greatly sacrificed themselves, or paid the ultimate price, while in the line of duty.” 

In 2020, the City of Muskogee, was named a Purple Heart City, one of seven in the state of Oklahoma. Chapter 617, meets at noon the first Friday of each month at Catfish Ranch, 2250 S. 32nd St. in Muskogee.

