Muskogee Public Library becomes the mythic land of Libraria during Muskogee Mini-Con this Saturday.
Mini-Con, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, allows visitors to celebrate their favorite pop culture, gaming or fantasy figure.
"It's sort of a magical theme this year, 'Choose Your Own Adventures,'" library assistant Rachel Atherton said. "The whole idea is to have fun. Whether you're a big Harry Potter fan or big Star Wars fan, or Marvel fan, you can bring something to the table because we're all here to just have a good time."
With the $5 admission, participants will get wristbands, allowing them to participate in games or attend sessions in 3-D printing, medieval fantasy or character creation. There will be an interactive version of the movie "Labyrinth."
Participants are sorted into Mini-Con houses, honoring four historic Muskogee-related figures: Staggs House for the late educator Barbara Staggs, Haskell House for first Oklahoma Governor Charles N. Haskell, Haggard Hall for singer Merle Haggard and Reeves Hall for lawman Bass Reeves. Participants can earn points for their house and get prizes at the end of the convention.
The Society for Creative Anachronisms will discuss medieval crafting and art. AMTGARD, a national role-playing group, will discuss live-action role play.
One library room will become an escape room, where people must solve a puzzle to get out.
"We have a lot of things going on, and it's spread out over the building, so we should be able to accommodate a lot of people," library assistant Lorie Fennel said.
People still can visit the library for free on Saturday.
A Bass Reeves impersonator will lead a story time with children. And children can hunt for "magical creatures" in part of the library. Those events will not require wristbands.
The Pistoliers will stage a gunfight in the parking lot.
Atherton said Mini-Con is short for mini convention.
"The idea initially was to provide a convention-like experience for people in our community who might not otherwise be able to travel out of town to go to a larger conference," she said. "Lets just do something here in the community where we can celebrate pop culture, fandoms and I guess nerd culture."
Fennel added "and get people into the library at the same time."
"A lot of people don't realize we have graphic novels, and we have video games," Fennel said. "The pop culture brings that all together."
And, yes, people do dress up as favorite characters — fantasy beasts, superheroes or sci-fi aliens.
"I'm going to be in costume," Atherton said. "I'm going to be generic Hogwarts student."
The building will be decorated like a castle or something out of the Harry Potter fantasy books, Atherton said.
This marks the first time since 2019 that MPL Mini-Con has been entirely in person. The 2019 event drew about 500 people.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Mini-Con.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ADMISSION: $5 for a wristband.
SCHEDULE:
• Storytime with Bass Reeves — 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
• Pistoliers gunfight reenactment — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• *Mini-tournaments — Streetfighter V, noon; TMNT, 3 p.m.
• *Interactive movie, "Labyrinth" — 1 p.m.
• "Escape from Hogwarts" escape room — 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
• Cosplay Showcase — 5 p.m. lineup; 5:15 p.m., announcements and poses.
• Closing Ceremonies — 5:30 p.m.
