The 38th annual Miss Merry Christmas Pageant will be held Nov. 19 at the Roxy Theater. The pageant is held each year in conjunction the the Christmas celebrations. The pageant is open to girls from birth to 18 years of age, and everyone who enters will receive a crown. Winners will be eligible to ride in Muskogee's Christmas Parade.
Entry forms are available at Kids N More, Crowning Moments, and Okie Gals or by calling Pageant Director Debbie Morgan, (918) 360-6886. Email: debbiemorgan1112@gmail.com or FaceBook: Debbie Warren Morgan.
