Muskogee High School graduate Paige Gallaway has a reason for working with Mission Muskogee year after year.
"It's really nice to serve the community and show people the love of God," Gallaway said. "We're showing it by painting their house for free — it's for people who can't afford to paint their house."
Gallaway, who attends Boulevard Christian Church, said she's been a part of the citywide mission since the seventh grade. She joined dozens of other teens earlier this month for 2021 Mission Muskogee.
About 75 church youth and 25 adults performed exterior chores July 9-10 for the residents at four Muskogee homes, said Evan Risinger, youth pastor at New Community Church.
"We got houses painted and landscaped and got brush removed and did minor construction," Risinger said. "Overall, it was another successful year for Mission Muskogee."
Mission Muskogee has attracted as many as 160 teens from area churches to help residents with home improvement projects. Participants historically spent five days in service, fellowship and Bible study.
Risinger said concern about the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the mission in 2020.
"We had a lot of students who were really excited to be able to do it again this year," he said. "Mission Muskogee is one of their favorite things they do every year."
This year's Mission Muskogee took place on a Friday and Saturday with fewer involved. Risinger said groups from First Baptist Church, New Community and Boulevard met during a Thursday night session then worked the other two days.
"We were coming back from COVID, so we had people who were still wary of the large crowds," Risinger said. "But we're hoping that by next year we'll be back in full swing with the full event."
One resident, Frank Szabo, watched teens paint the front and sides of his house. He said the house needed paint badly.
"I love them doing this," he said. "They are so nice."
Szabo said he planned to give the youth "a nice donation for it."
Risinger said Mission Muskogee's mission statement is "students loving Muskogee by serving Muskogee."
"The whole goal of what we do is to help engage students in loving the community that they live in," he said. "A lot of times, when it comes to different churches' mission trips, they want to go to different cities, different states or different countries. We want to focus on helping teenagers from the Muskogee area who want to pour back into the Muskogee area, take pride in where they live."
Sophomore Gabriel Cartlidge helped plant and dig mulch for new shrubs around a house on North S Street.
"We've been painting and doing anything we need to do around this house," he said. "We're doing it for our Lord, Jesus, and just seeing people smile."
Risinger said he hopes to get more youth and churches involved next year.
"We just do it by building relationships with those churches and inviting their youth pastors in joining with the planning and preparation for the next year," he said. "We'll reach out to some of the local churches and open the door to any church that wants to be a part of it."
You can help
• If you want to get your church youth group involved with Mission Muskogee next summer, email Evan Risinger at evan@newcommunitychurch.com
