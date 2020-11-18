Muskogee Little Theatre will hold auditions for "Bonnie & Clyde" the musical at 2 p.m. Saturday and at 6 p.m. Sunday. Auditioners should enter front doors of MLT under the portico. Auditions will consist of: acting — cold reading from the script and singing — choose a song of your choice that will showcase your vocal abilities. Cast size is 11-14 roles (mostly men, two youth roles). The show will be directed by Tommy Cummings with music director Dana Waters. Production dates are Feb. 5-13. Additional audition requirements, character breakdowns, required forms are available at http://www.muskogeelittletheatre.com Click INFO, then Auditions.
At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. "Bonnie & Clyde" is a thrilling and sexy musical with a non-traditional score, combining blues, gospel and rockabilly music.
All Muskogee Little Theatre productions are produced with the assistance of The Oklahoma Arts Council. For additional information email: muskogeelittletheatre@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.