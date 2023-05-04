Nearly 20 trains will chug inside Three Rivers Museum Saturday.
They're N-scale trains, about one-160th the size of real ones.
"You could hold it in your hand," said Jeff Lester, train show wrangler for the Northeast Oklahoma N-Scale (NEONS) Model Railroad Club.
NEONS will set up its display for the museum's 21st Railroad Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During Railroad Day, the museum will offer rides on Muskogee Parks and Recreation's trackless train and tours of the museum's 1940s era switch engine. Muskogee STEAM Center will offer craft opportunities.
Lester, a Bixby resident, said the NEONS group has come to Railroad Day for a number of years.
"And it is always a fun event," he said. "Once we set our modules up and they open the doors, it's just like a constant stream of people the whole time. A lot of kids who, of course, love seeing trains."
The group will set up and connect five scenic modules, four to eight feet in length.
The modules feature tracks going through towns, by a coal mines and some other things in between.
"We'll be running some trains around the track, unloading and loading coal and all sorts of fun little things," Lester said.
Most trains will have two locomotives and a dozen cars.
"We'll probably run 20 different trains during the event," Lester said. "We'll put two or three on, then take them off and put a couple of new ones on — freight trains, passenger trains, cattle trains, boxcars."
NEONS member Raymond Hamm of Muskogee said he plans to bring models of a Frisco, MKT and Midland Valley railroads.
He said the Midland Valley model "would be representational of a train coming south from Tulsa towards Muskogee."
"The Frisco and Katie represent local trains serving north of Muskogee as well as south of Muskogee," he said, adding that at one time, five different railroads served Muskogee.
Lester said the group enjoys coming to Railroad Day.
"It's an opportunity to get out into the community and meet people and show off our hobby, and promote model railroading," he said.
Railroad Day festivities also will include hotdogs and a railroad-themed bounce house.
If you go
WHAT: Railroad Day Celebration.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
ADMISSION: $5 for adults; free for children.
