More bike racks coming to Depot District

Honey B. Craine is excited about the new bicycle racks that are going to be added to the Depot District.
Craine is a member of the Muskogee Area Cycling, a group of 808 cyclists who get together with other clubs to plan rides throughout the area. She said she’s happy that there will be more places to lock up her bike when she comes into the District.
“I won’t have that stress of my bike being stolen,” Craine said. “It’s like a rest stop. What I love about it is it’s open, I’m around people. I can socialize and ask people to the group.”
The racks are being purchased with the use of two grants from People for Bikes in Denver, Colorado, and the Muskogee Medical Foundation, totaling $2,250. Depot District Committee chairperson Wren Stratton said the monies will be used to purchase four racks.
“They’re called shadow racks,” she said. “They have these cutouts in them and when they light shines through, it makes a design in the shadow. They’re kind of special that way.
“(Depot Green) was a city project that was funded by the City of Muskogee Foundation.”
Stratton said the coronavirus has had an affect on the cycling community. She said the additional parking areas are coming at the most opportune time.
“It’s all about a healthy lifestyle — getting people off of their couches,” she said. “It’s very eclectic, diverse, age, color — all kinds of people. And with the quarantine, it has turned out to be a really good way to get out and be active. I think that seemed to cause more interest.”
Julie Ledbetter of Neighbors Building Neighborhoods said the Depot District used Neighbors as a sponsor for the grant request.
“That’s how we are involved in the project, and I’m glad it’s come together,” Ledbetter said. “It’s always a great ‘feel good’ story when people get to understand how projects are funded in the community. Our involvement is very little, except we were able to help as a 501c3 apply for the money on behalf of the Depot District.”
Vicki Herringshaw, an administrator for the Muskogee Area Cycling Facebook page, arranges rides not only for MAC but to ride along other groups, as well. She said the added parking areas will make it more comfortable for riders to travel to the District.
While there are racks all over the city, more parking areas would be welcomed.
“If we were at The Break coffee shop, they don’t have a rack there,” Herringshaw said. “They’re not very far from where they’re planning some of that Depot Green. Also, the Rollie Pollie’s right there — we can have a place to lock up our bike and frequent some downtown spots.”
Herringshaw has been riding since 2012. She said it was her son that got her going.
“He said ‘You better get moving. Get off the couch and get going.’”
