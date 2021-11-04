Expect plenty of noise and stunts at Moto Xtreme Circus this Saturday.
"We have motorcycles flying in the air, we have bicycles flying in the air, we have motorcycles in the cages," said motorcyclist Johnny Obando. "There's still some circus acts. There's jugglers, there's aerialists. But it's very different from your traditional circus."
The Moto Xtreme Circus will get rumbling at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center.
Stunts include the Globe of Death, a cage with five motorcycles at the same time, a pendulum wheel, BMX Freestyle, and aerial stunts featuring bicycles and motorcycles.
Obando said bicyclists do more visual tricks "because it's easier to whip their motorcycles around than their motorcycles."
"But the motorcycle guys, they fly 75-feet gaps and they fly about 45 feet in the air and do back flips and tricks on their motorcycles," he said, adding that the most daring stunts involves riding dirt bikes into the air. "It's very scary.
There also will be activities for youngsters, including bounce houses, face painting and power wheel races.
"They bring their own power wheels, then at intermission time they compete against each other," Obando said.
Youngsters also can get their picture taken with Bumblebee, the Transformer.
The circus actually began as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Obando said.
"Everybody was out of work and a group of friends gathered together and decided we needed to start working," he said. "It started out as a drive-in circus. There was a limit of 40 cars that could come and watch from their vehicles."
The circus features riders from around the world, including Colombia and Ukraine.
Obando is no stranger to thrills himself. He rides in the round cage.
"I'm second generation doing the stunt," he said. "My dad did it; my cousin did it; my brother does it. It's something I felt like I needed to do."
His secret for keeping the momentum inside: "You have to give it gas so you don't unstick from the cage."
If you go
WHAT: Moto Xtreme Circus.
WHEN: 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: General admission — Adults, $20 online and at the box office; children, $8 online and $12 at the box office. Online tickets available at https://motoxtremecircus.com/
