Moto XTREME Circus more than just motorcycles

Expect more than motorcycles when the Moto XTREME Circus brings its Unleashed tour to Muskogee this weekend.
"This is action sports and the best circus thrill acts combining," show producer Jhonatan Dominguez said. "We're going to have some beautiful aerialists and stunt girls. It's going to be a two-hour show with full excitement."
The circus will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Muskogee Civic Center.
This year's act includes Colby "El Loko" Gort, who runs his motorcycle high up into the air, and BMX champ Gabriel Villegas, Dominguez said.
"We have some of the best BMX riders and a lot of cool stuff," Dominguez said. "They're going to expect seeing guys doing some tricks 45 feet in the air in motorcycles. They're going to do some tricks on mini-bikes and BMX bicycles."
He said riders also race inside a 14-foot steel sphere "and do some crazy stunts in there."
"There are going to be more than two riders at the same time," he said.
Dominguez said performers love coming to Muskogee.
"We always want to bring something new to the Civic Center," he said. "We have a good response from the crowds, a lot of interaction with the crowds. That's one of the main things that make us want to come back."
Civic Center General Manager John Cruz said this year's show features people who performed in "America's Got Talent."
"They have their regulars, like the Ring of Fire, the Circle of Death and the stunts on the catwalk," Cruz said.
If you go
WHAT: Moto XTREME Circus Unleashed 2023 tour.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday; 5 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: $20 for adult; $8 for children. Available online at https://motoxtremecircus.com/ or at the box office.
