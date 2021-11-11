Motown tribute planned for Sunday

Listen for a moment to John Hodges' rumbling voice and you can tell where he sings in the group Masters of Soul.
"When we do the Temptations, Melvin Franklin was one of the bass singers there, so I try to capture his voice," Hodges said. "Then I do a little Barry White."
Audiences can hear him and other musicians in the Motown tribute "Masters of Soul," at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Muskogee Civic Center.
Hodges is the group leader and bass singer. He also sings baritone in "Soul Man" and Sam and Dave's "Hold On."
The group also performs music of Diana Ross and the Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Gladys Knight and the Pips and other greats who sang for Motown Records.
Audiences are mainly a split between older and younger listeners, Hodges said, adding that he sees how younger listeners respond to the songs. He said he sees young people clapping to the songs.
"They're used as movie themes, like 'My Girl,' so the kids pretty much know what the songs are," he said. "Plus, their mothers and grandfathers and grandmothers still have the records and still play them."
Motown music is timeless, he said.
"You gotta understand that Barry Gordy was a genius when he created Motown," Hodges said. "You hear the music today just like you did in the 1960s and '70s."
He said the music "just elevates itself."
"It's music you can love by, you can cry by, you can live by," Hodges said. "There's really no real music today, just hip-hop and bopping.... The music back then had texture, it had tone, it had character. We try to recreate that in our shows."
Don't expect exact imitations of the Motown greats, though
"We try to put our own emphasis on the songs," Hodges said. "You can tell it's a Supremes song, but it's not done exactly like Diana Ross."
The performance features two 45-minute sets with a 15-minute intermission.
"It's back-to-back artists, going back and switching clothes and coming back out and singing, going into the next show," Hodges said.
Muskogee Civic Center General Manager John Cruz said Masters of Soul offers a variety of music.
"From beginning to ending, they never stop," he said.
If you go
WHAT: Masters of Soul.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Doors open at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
TICKETS: $20. Available online at http://muskogeeciviccenter.com/
