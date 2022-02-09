Jonita Mullins presented a program about the history of the Jefferson Highway on Jan. 29 at the Honey Springs Visitor Center.
Approximately 50 visitors came out to hear her talk about the history of the Texas Road, which runs through the Honey Springs Battlefield. Visitors can see the original remnants of the Texas Road on the battlefield.
Mullins was also on hand to sign her book for visitors who attended the program.
The next program at the Honey Springs Visitor Center will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 26, with Dr. Jane Johansson discussing the history of the First Indian Home Guard Regiment that fought at the Battle of Honey Springs.
Information: (918) 617-7125.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.