Mural to honor Bass Reeves

A mural to honor iconic Muskogee Police Officer and Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves will debut this week in the downtown Muskogee Depot District and Depot Green space.
A larger-than-life artist, along with a sculptor, will start the process of painting the mural on the outside east wall of the Three Rivers Museum. The museum is one of several arts and cultural venues that define Muskogee’s year-old Depot District and Depot Green railroad area.
Reeves was the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi. He stood 6-feet, 2-inches tall and operated on the right side of the law. He was a giant among men.
He lived in Muskogee tracking down felons and chalking up more than 3,000 arrests during his 30-plus years as a lawman.
Reeves was born in 1838 and died in 1910, yet his Muskogee story that began in Indian Territory still lives.
Artist Bob Palmer, along with sculptor Joel Randell, will arrive Wednesday; start painting Thursday and hope to complete the mural Friday.
Palmer has previously painted murals on several Muskogee buildings and is credited with the creation of more than 3,000 murals across Oklahoma.
“The mural is designed to provide a backdrop of what Muskogee looked like when Reeves walked the beat as a Muskogee police officer and deputy U.S. marshal,” said Wren Stratton, chair of the Depot District Committee.
“Our Depot District cultural space just opened a year ago and it continues to expand with the addition of artistic endeavors, sponsored activities and entertainment venues,” she said.
This project is an example of a collaboration between the Depot District Committee, Muskogee Area Arts Council, Muskogee Art Guild, Muskogee Parks and Recreation, the City of Muskogee Foundation and the City of Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.