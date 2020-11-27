Music lovers boost Swon Brothers' new album sales

Muskogee's Swon Brothers are ending 2020 on a positive note with a new album.
The country music duo released their self-produced, full length Album, "Nashlahoma," on Nov. 20. Within 12 hours, the album hit Number 8 on the Country iTunes sales chart.
Colton and Zach Swon say they're surprised at the album's success.
"We are very excited and thankful," Colton said. "We knew our fans were waiting on new music, but they really blew our minds with the amount of support they showed."
Colton said they simply wanted to make their fans happy.
"We just wanted to make some great music that helps people forget about their stress and forget about how difficult things have been in the world lately," he said.
The album is the Swons' first in six years. It features 11 songs the brothers co-wrote with several other country acts, including Rodney Clawson, Corey Crowder and Lady A's Charles Kelley. Oklahoma music great Vince Gill worked with the brothers on "Travelin' On."
The Swons started the bulk of the recording a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring.
Zach Swon said the COVID-19 pandemic affected the music industry, as well as their lives.
"Almost all of our touring shows have been rescheduled to next year," Zach said. "We have spent the year writing songs, with each other in-person and with other writers on Zoom and recording them in our own studio at home. We’ve also done a lot of online performances on various social media platforms so we can reach out to our fans."
Zach said he and his brother have worn masks and stayed home as much as possible.
"Luckily our immediate Nashville friends circle all live near each other," he said. "Lots of game nights and home cooking. We just take turns."
Colton said the group's "fambase," their fans, have kept them going through all this.
"Their continued support through digital and social media has really been amazing," he said.
The pandemic also postponed the Swons' annual Christmas concert benefiting the Muskogee Salvation Army.
Salvation Army Capt. Teri Smith said they had considered a virtual benefit, but that didn't pan out.
"We hope at the beginning of the year to have a concert, but we don't have any details on that yet," Smith said. "We're trying to coordinate their schedules."
Colton said they hope to do a benefit next year.
"But we are going to have to wait and see what the future brings with COVID," he said.
Zach said, "It is disappointing that we cannot perform this December, but we hope to have a rescheduled date soon."
However, he said they're still anticipating a family Christmas.
"We always find a way to be with our family during the holidays," he said.
