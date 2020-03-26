Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame goes live Thursday night, even with nobody in the building.
Musicians Harley Hamm, Bronko Carr and will present a Thursday Night Live broadcast a 7 p.m. on the OMHF Facebook page.
Carr, a blues musician, said they wanted to offer a fun evening for people shut in by COVID-19 concerns.
“We thought it would be really cool to do a show where people can just sit at home and enjoy some entertainment," Carr said. "We want people to enjoy themselves, lighten their evening and really have something to look forward to."
He said viewers can expect "a real variety show."
“We’re going to do some old school classic rock, we’re going to do some reggae, we’re going to do some blues, some funk. We’re going to do a variety of music," he said, adding that he and Hamm "will be acting silly."
The night will feature comedy and some motivation, he said.
"In these trying times we want people to know not to be so overwhelmed and take these moments that you are home with your family — take these moments to get to know each other, again," Carr said.
OMHOF Past President Amy Love said people can access the live-stream by "liking" the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Facebook Page.
"We're going to be streaming this live so they will be able to tune in at 7 p.m. Thursday to see our show," Love said.
Love said the OMHOF building and museum remain closed to the public.
Hamm oversees the Frisco Depot, where the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is located.
Carr said Hamm has "done a magnificent job keeping that building clean."
"People are going beyond the call of duty, so we can help each other during this trying time," Carr said.
He said he and Hamm had been talking about broadcasting from OMHOF for the past couple of weeks.
“We just wanted to keep the heartbeat alive so Muskogee and surrounding areas can have some entertainment, Carr said.
Love agreed that "it's important to keep music alive."
"The news is full of somberness and reality, and we need the arts and music more than ever," she said.
Hamm and Carr will be joined by a Tulsa drummer.
"He's actually been on our stage here a couple of times, and he's extremely talented," Love said. "He loves this venue, and he and Harley are really magic together, and Bronko, too."
OMHOF traditionally hosts a live concert each Thursday for $5.
Love said live-stream viewers will be able to give to the museum through the merchant account PayPal.
"We are going to encourage our artists who are performing Thursday nights, to attach their PayPal accounts or to include a virtual tip jar, because we do want them to benefit," Love said. "We are still working on some of those technical details, but we're going to hammer it our very quickly."
If you watch
WHAT: Thursday Night Live broadcast with Harley and Bronko.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday.
HOW: Live-streamed on the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Facebook page. Before the broadcast, go to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame's Facebook page, click on the "Like" box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.