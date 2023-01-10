Muskogee Area Quilt Guild’s monthly meeting is Thursday at Grace Episcopal Church, Sixth and Court streets. The group is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to share their love of quilts and the art of quilting. Social hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m., when members may bring snacks to share while socializing. The general meeting follows as well as show and tell. This month, the group will hear about their outreach program. Interested quilters are welcome.
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild to meet Thursday
- Submitted by Muskogee Area Quilt Guild
