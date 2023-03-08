Calling all quilters! Muskogee Area Quilt Guild meeting will be Thursday. The group is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing a love of quilts and the art of quilting. They meet at Grace Episcopal Church on the corner of Sixth and Court streets. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., when members can bring snacks to share. At 6:30, there is a general meeting and show and tell. Then, Mary Ann Denton and Cyndi Ayres from Thread Play in Wagoner will demonstrate the importance of pressing and ironing when quilting. 

