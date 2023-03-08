Calling all quilters! Muskogee Area Quilt Guild meeting will be Thursday. The group is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing a love of quilts and the art of quilting. They meet at Grace Episcopal Church on the corner of Sixth and Court streets. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., when members can bring snacks to share. At 6:30, there is a general meeting and show and tell. Then, Mary Ann Denton and Cyndi Ayres from Thread Play in Wagoner will demonstrate the importance of pressing and ironing when quilting.
Muskogee Area Quilt Guild to meet
- Submitted by Doris Braden
