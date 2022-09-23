Muskogee Art Guild hosts scratchboard class

Muskogee Art Guild will be hosting a class to try your hand at scratchboard art.
"The Late Show" Scratchboard with Brian Cowlishaw will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Guild, 106 N. Main St.
You'll start with a black board, scratch your picture into it with simple tools and create beautiful, dramatic art. No experience necessary — you can do it!
All supplies are included, tools provided in class. Class limited to 15 participants. Members, $35; non-members, $40. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 4. If fewer than five have registered, the event will be canceled.
To sign up, follow the instructions on the Muskogee Art Guild's website, https://www.muskogeeartguild.org/ and click on Art & Fun! page to pay via PayPal. If you'd prefer to pay by check or cash or have questions, call or text George Fulk at (918) 261-1192.
