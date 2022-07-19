Muskogee Art Guild workshop planned

Muskogee Art Guild invites the public to paint your beloved furry friends and favorite animals in expressive color with internationally recognized artist, Alicia Farris. Alicia will guide you in looking for values in your composition and creating dynamic contrast in order to bring new life to your paintings. Students will benefit from demonstrations, one-on-one as well as class discussion, and plenty of opportunity to see color in a whole new way!
This workshop is intended for the serious beginner to the advanced student. Alicia works with students individually and encourages them to nurture their artistic journey. Class size will be limited to 15.
Cost is $350 for members, and $400 for non-members. The workshop is planned for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 22-24.
To sign up, access the workshop link on www.muskogeeartguild.org.
