Muskogee Board of Education — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Tommy Anderson, President; INVOCATION – Tommy Anderson, President; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE –Tommy Anderson, President.
2. Discussion and possible board action appointing individual to vacant school board seat # 4.
3. ADMINISTRATION OF OATH OF OFFICE TO BOARD MEMBER. The Oath of Office and Loyalty Oath will be administered to newly appointed board of Education member.
4. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS.
5. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary: Charity Nicholson, Tony Goetz; Certified Secondary: Chetan Munsell, MHS; Salaried Support: Yvette Ennis - Paraprofessional; Support: Denise Carter - CNS.
6. SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT — Effectiveness Report Athletics - Jason Parker; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley; Teacher Appreciation Week - Sharica Cole, MEA President.
7. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
8. STANDING RESOLUTIONS, see online.
9. APPROVE CHANGES TO MPS DISTRICT CALENDARS FOR 2021-2022 AND 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEARS.
10.PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION — An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of:
A. Personnel recommendations A. through K. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members
B. Administrative Salary Schedule 2021-2022
C. MPS Organization Chart; with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
11. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
12. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
13. PERSONNEL —BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through K. as stated.
A. Employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Melody Cranford, 5th Grade Teacher, Cherokee, effective 08/19/2021; Julianna Grober, K-3 Interventionist, Cherokee, effective 08/19/2021; Linda Falleur, 5th Grade Teacher,Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Kim Witherspoon, Special Education, Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Carla Talley, Special Education, Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Angela Johnson, K-3 Interventionist, Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Deanna Acree, Music, Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Cayce Kirk, Speech Pathologist, ECC/6th/7th,effective 08/19/2021; Kaytlynn Odell,Teacher, ECC, effective 08/19/2021; Audra Craig, Speech Pathologist, District,effective 08/19/2021; Jeanette Vasquez*, K-3 Interventionist, Irving, effective 08/19/2021; Ashlie Fauchier, K-3 Interventionist, Pershing, effective 08/19/2021; Lavina Padgett, Library Media Specialist, Pershing, effective 08/19/2021; Matthew Church*, Creative Exp. Art, RIA, effective 08/19/2021; Virginia Porto, Blended Spanish, RIA, effective 08/19/2021; Jessica Van Voast, Music Teacher, Sadler, effective 08/19/2021; Narcisa Hays-Martinez, 4th Grade Teacher, Sadler, effective 08/19/2021; Mary Thompson, Teacher, Technology, effective 08/19/2021; Steve Adair, PE Teacher,Tony Goetz,effective 08/19/2021; Wanda Teague, Speech Pathologist,Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Kennie Hull, K-3 Interventionist, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Dana Lane, Choral Teacher, 6/7th Gd Academy,effective 08/19/2021; Jennifer Slader, Life Coach, 6/7th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Mary-Michael Bradley, ELA, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Martin Bynum*, Science, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Matthew Catlett, ELA, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Caleb Dan, Speech Pathologist, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Oscar Flores*, US Government, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Brad Huddleston, Life Coach, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Allison Kirkley, Math Algebra, 8/9th Gd Academy,effective 08/19/2021; Emily Lewis, Math, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Steven O'Dell, Sp.Ed Math, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Jennifer Sargent,ELA, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Mandy Keys, Reading, 8/9th Gd Academy,effective 08/19/2021; Keaton Scott*, Biology, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Elvira Smith, Spanish, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Belinda Gaultney, Counselor, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Jason Campbell, Severe/Profound, 8/9th Gd Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Nathalie Carman, Life Coach, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Emily Conrad, English, MHS, effective 08/19/202; Seth Chapuis, Science, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Candice Elrod*, Counselor, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Jeremy Ford*, PE, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; David Kinnamon, Special Education, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Bruce Thompson, Head Band Director, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Chelsea Arnold, Assist. Choral Director, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; John Williams, History, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Scott Kanny*, Sgt-JROTC Instructor, MHS, effective 11/01/2021; Shawna Wight, Family Consumer Science,MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Craig Perry, PE/Fitness/Wellness, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Robert Stevenson, Computers, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Timothy Van Etten, Psychology, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Jeffrey Dupree, History, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Clarissa McJunkins, Humanities, MHS, effective 08/19/2021.
*pending OKSDE Certification
B. Employment of certified staff for summer school June 1 - August 5, 2021 — Scott Schroder, Summer Mover Director, effective 06/01/2021;Jason Cochran, Summer Mover Lead, effective 06/01/2021; Ashlie Fauchier, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Angela Hillmon, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Damon Beckers, Health & Wellbeing Teacher , effective 06/01/2021; Brad Higeons, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Steve Craver*, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Chris Risenhoover, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Ryan Dvorak, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Ed King, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Lynwood Wade Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Robert Warren, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Jeremy Ford*, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Chetan Munsell Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Steve Adaiar, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Oscar Flores, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Robert Stevenson, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Clayton Blevins, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Johnny Hutchens*, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Aaron Hobbs, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Oren Faulk, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Clarissa McJunkins, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Bryan Bunch, Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Marc Dicus (June), Health & Wellbeing Teacher, effective 06/01/2021; Earl Cobb, Summer Technology Help, Technology, effective 06/01/2021.
*pending OKSDE Certification
C. Employment for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year — Natasha Franklin, 21st Century Pro. CREATE Teacher, 7/8th Gd Acad., effective 03/09/2021.
D. Resignation of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Mindy McFarland, Instructional Specialist, Creek, effective 06/30/2021; Barbara Marley, Sp.Ed Teacher, Pershing, effective 06/30/2021; Miranda Currier, Math Teacher, 7/8th Gd Academy, effective 06/30/2021; Reeva Mutch, Counselor, Whittier, effective 06/30/2021.
E. Employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Tasha Anderson, Assist. Enrollment Clerk, ESC, effective 06/01/2021; Denisa Howe, Enrollment Clerk,ESC, effective 06/01/2021.
F. Employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year — Julia Tackett, CNS Manager, ECC, effective 08/19/2021; Mary Stewart, CNS-4hr, Irving, effective 08/19/2021; Delilah Mason, CNS-4hr, Pershing, effective 08/19/2021; Angela Martin, Building Secretary, Pershing, effective 08/05/2021; Kyah Fields, Classroom Aide, RIA, effective 08/19/2021; Margaret Walker, Para, 6/7th Grade Academy, effective 08/19/2021; Makayla Anderson, Building Secretary, 8/9th Grade Academy, effective 07/01/2021; Adrianna Litterell, CNS-4hr, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Terra Tomblinson, CNS-4hr, MHS, effective 08/19/2021.
G. Employment of support staff for summer June 1 - August 5, 2021: Anthony McNac, Summer Mover Lead, effective 06/01/2021; Brandon Cochran, Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; Troy Gunkel, Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021
Jaden McWilliams,Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; James Brinkley, Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; Ty Replogle,Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; Neko Lowe, Summer Mover,effective 06/01/2021; Prentiss McNac, Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; TBA,Summer Mover,effective 06/01/2021; TBA, Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; TBA, Summer Mover, effective 06/01/2021; Dayli Satterfield, Summer Help, effective 05/17/2021; Holly Carson,Summer Painter Lead, effective 06/01/2021; Hunter Dotson, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Grace Whitaker, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Dorothy Roberson, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Chelsy Jones, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Cheryl Barnett, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Patricia Jones, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Malachi Walker, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; TBA, Summer Painter, effective 06/01/2021; Prentiss Joseph,Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Derra Walker, Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Nigel Carter, Health & Wellbeing District, effective 06/01/2021; Allante Hall, Health & Wellbeing, District, effective 06/01/2021; Diego Zavala, Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Norwood Smith, Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Kyah Fields, Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Leo Krajewski, Health & Wellbeing, effective 06/01/2021; Jessie Gloria, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 06/01/2021.
H. Employment of extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year — Allante Hall, Lay, Summer Basketball Program, RYSA, effective 05/01/2021.
I. Non-acceptance of position for extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year — Tiffany McCoin, Camp Bennett Custodian, effective 05/06/2021; Tabatha McReynolds, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 05/07/2021.
J. Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year — Wyatt Walton, Permanent Substitute, Creek, effective 04/30/2021; Vernita Wallace, Office Assistant, ECC, effective 05/26/2021; Tasha Anderson, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 05/26/2021; Melissa Wooliver, CNS, MHS,effective 04/22/2021; Angela Martin, Permanent Substitute, Pershing,effective 05/26/2021; Margaret Walker, Building Secretary, Whittier, effective 06/02/2021.
K. Termination of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year — Benjamin Sourie, Behavioral Specialist, Cherokee, effective 04/15/2021; Kathy Baker, Custodian, ECC, effective 04/21/2021.
14. ADMINISTRATIVE SALARY SCHEDULE — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the Administrative Salary Schedule for the 21-22 SY as presented.
15. MPS ORGANIZATION CHART — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the MPS Organization Chart for the 21-22 SY as presented.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes April 20 Regular Meeting; May 4,Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20212656 to 20213101 $7,808,176.77; EP - # 2100251 to 2100296 $144,368.80. DD's - # 22106390 to 22107137 $ 1,848,156.58"
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21002965 to 21003262 $2,178,299.38.
D. Operating & Investment Funds — April 1- 30: Operating Account $ 0; Investment Account $ 5,648,689.93.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet; FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments.
F. PO's Over $15,000
2021 PO's Project
21003188 S&S World Wide " 791/511" $25,095.90 Instruct Supplies
21003189 Lakeshore Learning 511 $33,106.60 Summer School
21003190 CDW Government 281 $38,373.91 Tech Equip
21003191 Acme Reese A/C 273 $16,732.27 A/C Install
21003192 Catapult Learning 785 $36,480 Instruct Supplies
21003193 ONG 793 $103,945.61 Natural Gas
21003194 OG&E 793 $238,400.41 Electricity
21003195 City of Muskogee 793 $20,493.28 Water Service
21003196 Blue Mark Energy 793 $30,114.81 Natural Gas
21003197 Republic Services 793 $30,114.81 Garbage Service
21003201 Acme Reese A/C 793 $80,626 Installation
21003202 Superior Graphics 793 $104,706.50 HS Sign
21003203 Carrier 793 $205,000 A/C units
00040295 Midwest Bus 793 $105,545 Sp Ed Bus
00040312 Hiland Dairy 763 $25,000 Dairy
00040317 Manhattan Construction " 274/ 277" $2,815,000 Construction
00040340 Sphero Inc 511 $59,723.01 Instruct supplies
00040413 Dobson Fiber 172 $15,000 Tech supplies
00040431 Manhattan Construction 266 $20,000 Preconstruct svc
Wenger Corporation $31,716.15 Band Equipment
School Outfitters $7,162.31 Music Room Furn.
Saied Music $1,563 Music Stands
Kruger International $351,723 Furniture - T. Goetz
Kruger International $280,349 Furniture for AR
Scott Rice $155,157.23 Intercom & Clock
Endex $54,870 Intercom & Clock
Endex $49,808 Intercom & Clock
G. Contracts — Access to Health. $60/hour
H. Transfers — To District Board From Ed Foundation, $3,948.77 To District Support From Communicons, $3,000.
I. Activity Fund Bank Account — Firststar Bank Signers: Rhonda Harder, Mika Barton, Signtrs for new ACT.fund bnk acct.
J. New Activity Fund Subaccounts — Rougher Kids Quest; Clearing Account.
K. Lease Purchs — Government Capital, $3,000,000, Furniture, Fixtures,& Equipment.
L. Policy, Facility & Usage Pol., For Approval
