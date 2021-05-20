Muskogee building permits April 25-May 8, 2021

April 25-May 8, 2021
732 N. Main St., Tommy G. Hiner, et al., commercial addition, $150,000.
1120 Illinois St., PVMC Property LLC, parking lot, $50,000.
4901 Chandler Road, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products, signs, $24,000.
1122 N. K St., Gail Marth, residential remodel, $15,000.
2301 Denison St., Shanda S. Biglow, et al., miscellaneous, $25,079.
2424 Oklahoma Ave., Lonelia L. Simmons TD, roof, $7,700.
1208 S. B St., Kenneth Slater, roofing, $2,400.
2907 Garland Ave., Gail Shamblin, et al., plumbing inspection.
2714 Buford St., William H. Matthews Jr., plumbing inspection.
620 Spaulding Blvd., Jessee A. Carlton, et al., electrical inspection.
19 Persimmon Drive, Donald R. Wilson, et al., accessory building, $1,500.
817 Louisiana Ave., Z&J Enterprises LLP, et al., plumbing inspection.
3705 Jennifer Ave., Timothy K Schlup, et al., plumbing inspection.
1200 N. Main St., James Hodge Ford-Lincoln, et al., electrical inspection.
1200 N. Main St., James Hodge Ford-Lincoln, et al., mechanical inspection.
1200 N. Main St., James Hodge Ford-Lincoln, et al., miscellaneous, $10,000.
531 W. Broadway, Timothy D. Robison M.D., certificate of occupancy.
1504 Out of Bounds Drive, Huy Thanh Do, et al., residential addition, $6,500.
5002 W. Broadway, Robert D. Watson TD, miscellaneous, $8,316.
2408 Old Shawnee Road, Gary A. Dunlap, et al., certificate of occupancy.
707 Independence Ave., Shinn Properties, residential remodel, $13,000.
622 N. Main St., Lawson Land Management LLC, curb cut, $12,000.
502 W. Martin Luther King St., Prince Michael Tillmon, residential remodel, $80,000.
2400 Estelle Ave., Muskogee Public Schools, commercial remodel, $600,000.
301 N. 54th St., Muskogee Public Schools, commercial remodel, $600,000.
200 S. Country Club Road, Muskogee Public Schools, commercial remodel, $700,000.
215 S. B St., William Kent Garrison, commercial new construction, $120,000.
3601 Park Blvd., Vincent Darby, curb cut, $7,210.
1709 S. Cherokee St., Marion Leon Jones, et al., commercial new construction.
1617 Boston Ave., Charles W. Nigh, et al., residential remodel, $26,000.
2300 E. Shawnee Bypass, Curt's Realty LLC, et al., signs, $5.400.
811 W. Shawnee Bypass, Three RP Limited Partnership, et al., signs, $4,200.
2702 Haskell Blvd., Anna L. Davis, accessory building, $2,500.
1200 W. Okmulgee Ave. Hist., Red Rock Properties Inc., certificate of occupancy.
1000 N. York St., A&R Mechanical, miscellaneous, $15,000.
1024 Denver Ave., Angela Boswell, et al., roof, $5,000.
222 S. 32nd St., Tu Dinh Nguyen, commercial remodel, $1,500.
3325 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jim L. Harris, et al., electrical inspection.
3505 River Oaks Drive, Lucille R Ferguson Trust, et al., accessory building, $6,000.
501 S. York St., DG Muskogee Holdings LLC, electrical inspection.
1618 Avondale St., Robert Couch, et al., roof, $4,200.
619 N. E St., Krystopher L Minyard, et al., roof, $8,900.
732 S. 30 St., Glen D. Moore, et al., plumbing inspection.
2707 Kimberlea Drive, Betty D. Stephens Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
2212 Monta Ave., Annita Hart, et al., plumbing inspection.
2200 Military Blvd., House of Winn Funeral Home Inc., electrical inspection.
815 Queens Road, Steven D. Clark, et al., accessory building, $120,000.
1008 Wood St., Steve Snow, et al., storm shelter, $4,200.
1525 Hayes St., Tawny Easterling, et al., plumbing inspection.
1605 Quail Run, Josh Woods, et al., electrical inspection.
4212 Eagle Crest Drive, electrical inspection.
