Muskogee building permits Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2021
333 N. Third St., Arvest Bank, et al., signs, $1,350.
333 N. Third St., Arvest Bank, et al., signs, $1,350.
1100 Summit St., Ricky Dale McFarland, et al., plumbing inspection.
1638 Dorchester Ave., Abigail Neale Washington, roof, $10,000.
1518 E. Okmulgee Ave, Skylor Pierce, et al., residential remodel, $1,000.
347 S. 37th St., American Bank of Oklahoma, plumbing inspection.
3420 River Bend Road, Gwenette K. Coburn Trust, pool, $45,000.
2903 Hancock Drive, Ricky Parson, et al., certificate of occupancy.
3111 Monta Place, Norman J. Spencer, et al., plumbing inspection.
908 Elgin Ave., Maurico Chavez, et al., plumbing inspection.
2016 E. Okmulgee Ave., Earl D. Heslar Jr. Trust, et al., plumbing inspection.
717 Jackson Ave., Opal Lee McDaniel, et al., plumbing inspection.
396 East Side Blvd., Lakeland Shopping Center, LLC, et al., electrical inspection.
910 Court St., Ryan A. Henderson, et al., plumbing inspection.
2140 Elmira St., Jordan S. Carlson, et al., plumbing inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.