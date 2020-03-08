Young soccer players can hone their skills and develop their faith through the faith-based Upward Sports program.
Muskogee Church of the Nazarene is taking online registrations for the program, which is for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Cost is $80 per season, which includes all uniforms and gear.
"The best aspects of the program are that it is skill-building rather than competitive," said Muskogee Church Pastor Drew Dinnel. "It does such a good job of helping kids feel confident. It helps kids with special needs to participate. And it's in a Christlike environment."
Dinnel said leaders do devotionals at halftime, during practices and at games.
"What I love about it is that we're getting not just from our church, this is a community effort," he said, adding that coaches and referees will come from the church, community and "and people we've contacted through other soccer programs."
Dinnel said he was involved with a Christian basketball and cheerleading program at a church he served in Pennsylvania.
"It's just a completely different feel than the other leagues," he said. "And just the culture of the program, the ways in which the community surrounds it, how all parents cheer, how coaches and refs are basically on the same team."
Dinnel said many Muskogee soccer programs are traveling, competitive teams, while Upward focuses on developing skill.
"It's designed so the kids can have a great experience, and that they get to build some skills to participate, " he said. "Maybe in the future, they can get into these other leagues and thrive."
He said the Upward soccer teams play four-on-four, instead of with teams of seven to 11.
"It allows the kids to get into the true experience," Dinnel said. "The refs on the field are like coaches. They stop and spend time helping kids adjust to the rules and say 'Why don't you try this differently.'"
Participant evaluations will be held April 4, before the season starts.
"All the teams are evenly matched, all the kids are spread out by skill level," Dinnel said. "The best kid is matched with the best kid. But even a kid who is not very experienced is matched with a kid at his level."
Practices begin April 27 with the season running May 9 through June 20. Games will be on Saturdays, according to the program's Facebook page.
"It's church-based, so it allows children to practice once a week rather than multiple times a week, then have one game Friday or Saturday," Dinnel said. "The goal is to keep space for the family available, so Sundays are free for the family."
Two Muskogee churches have Upward Sports programs. First Baptist Church has had a basketball program for more than 20 years. Grandview Baptist has a flag football program.
About the Upward Sports soccer program
• For kindergarten through sixth grade.
• To register, go to www.muskogeenaz.org/upward-soccer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.