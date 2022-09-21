Muskogee County Genealogical Society to meet

Muskogee County Genealogical Society (MCGS) will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, in-person and virtually.
This month’s speaker will be Nancy Calhoun. Nancy will share with MCGS members and guests "The Blue and the Gray: Civil War Research in Oklahoma."
Civil War? Oklahoma? Not only did the Five Tribes enter the conflict, they suffered immensely with repercussions still affecting life today. Most were aligned with the Confederacy, but the tribes were split between the two sides. Troops serving in Indian Territory also included Texans and African Americans. Those coming to the Twin Territories much later had served in other states. Learn about service records, and Confederate and Union pensions and homes.
The in-person meeting will be at the Muskogee Public Library in the "Glass Room" on the second floor. To reserve a seat, you must register to attend by calling the genealogy department at the library: (918) 682-6657, ext 3.
The virtual meeting will be via Zoom. You must register to attend. Please visit the MCGS website to register at www.muskogeecountygenealogicalsociety.org. Use your phone, iPad, or PC to attend virtually.
Visitors, potential new members, and all current members are welcome.
