The October meeting of the Muskogee County Retired Educators will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin Ave. Speakers will be Rep. Avery Frix, Rep. Chris Sneed, and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton. Any political candidates who wish to address the group should call President Sharon Zawaski at (918) 687-1616.
editor's pick
Muskogee County Retired Educators to meet
