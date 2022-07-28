Muskogee Habitat for Humanity seeking homeowner applications

Muskogee Habitat for Humanity will be building a new home or rehabilitating a home to be completed by the end of February 2023. This will be Muskogee's 38th house build! Habitat needs to select a family for this house build. To qualify, you must have a 640 credit, meet income requirements, and be able to repay an interest-free mortgage. The home must be located in the city limits of Muskogee.
If you own a home that is in need of significant renovation, please fill out a pre-application at: muskogeehabitat.org.
The home Habitat builds/rehabilitates could belong to YOU.
To volunteer for these projects, you can fill out a volunteer form at: muskogeehabitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.