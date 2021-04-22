Kiplinger.com says Muskogee is a nice place to live, has a lot to offer and is "cheap."
In an article published on its web site, Kiplinger said what put Muskogee on the map of the 12 cheapest small towns in America was its "ultra-low cost of living."
"The biggest break comes from housing-related expenses, which are more than 35% lower than the national average, according to the Council for Community and Economic Research's Cost of Living Index," the article said. "Transportation, groceries and health care are notably cheaper, too."
It defined small towns "as places with populations of 10,000 to 50,000 people" and based its rankings on the C2ER's calculations of living expenses in 269 urban areas.
Muskogee is No. 11 in the rankings. Ponca City was the only other town in Oklahoma to crack the top 12, coming in at No. 5.
Angela Wilson, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, said Muskogee is "a great community to live in."
"There's always something to do," she said. "Our education system is great, and there's just a very good collaborative effort between all of the schools. It's something that makes us unique."
The article mentioned some of the area's employers the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and Georgia-Pacific.
Mayor Marlon Coleman was very pleased with the article, although he did point out the omission of some of the other major employers.
"We've got Owens Illinois (also known as Brockway), we've got Acme Engineering, Dal-Tile," he said. "Still, it's a good read."
Coleman said as the mayor it painted a pretty picture for the future.
"We are perfectly nestled between larger suburban areas," he said. "People can afford to live and still enjoy their lifestyle comfortably."
Wilson said that it used to be that a person looked for a job, then found a place to live.
"People don't look for a job in a community anymore," she said. "Now they look at the community and move there. Then they'll find a job.
"Unemployment rate is good, and there are a lot of places that are hiring — good jobs also."
The article can be viewed at www.kiplinger.com/real-estate.
12 cheapest small towns in America
1. Benton Harbor, Michigan
2. Hutchinson, Kansas
3. Meridian, Mississippi
4. Burlington, Iowa
5. Ponca City
6. Martinsville, Virginia
7. Salina, Kansas
8. Statesboro, Georgia
9. Tupelo, Mississippi
10. Richmond, Indiana
11. Muskogee
12. Pittsburg, Kansas
* Rankings according to Kiplinger.com
