Stories of Wyatt Earp and the shootout at the O.K. Corral have been told and retold through movies including in 1946, 1957 and 1993.
Now it comes to the Muskogee Little Theatre stage with the production "Tombstone," which runs this weekend and next.
"We like to think it's our own take," director Seth Arnold said. "There's some truth in it and there's some fiction, as well."
Arnold said the play came out before the 1993 movie with Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer came out.
"The real story wasn't known until the late '90s, when they started uncovering the original diaries, and that's when people really became interested in it," Arnold said. "They have definitely found out a lot about it since then."
Arnold described the play as definitely a drama, "with lots of funny moments."
"It's a blast to watch, and we're having a fun time on stage," he said. "I'm sure anyone who loves the movie who comes to watch this will thoroughly enjoy it."
Unlike the movies, the play focuses on relationships the lawmen had with their women — particularly Wyatt Earp's relationship with his wife and with his mistress, Arnold said.
"It focuses on the violence they're living in and how it's affecting their day-to-day perceptions," he said.
The play includes main parts of the legend, including the famed shootout in which Wyatt Earp, his brothers and Doc Holliday shoot Billy Clanton and the McLowrys. Holliday and the Earps stand trial.
Matthew Madewell plays Wyatt Earp.
"He's been through a lot, so he doesn't really take anything from anybody," Madewell said. "But he's also, deep down, an emotional guy. He hides it."
He said he researched Earp's background.
"He doesn't show his emotions because I think he's afraid to," Madewell said. "This play has a couple of parts where his emotions are brought out."
He said the biggest challenge has been knowing how to show the emotions.
Arnold said they also try to keep the dress as authentic as possible. Angelina Villegas is the historical consultant, and Wren Stratton is the coordinator.
"Angelina has added a few modern things to bring it up, but it still looks very authentic," Arnold said. "Wren has done a great job finding all that. She has spent so many hours delving into this, and the crew."
Cast members delved into background for their characters.
"But we're still able to do our own takes, because it isn't fully based on the factual events," Arnold said.
Aurora Kensington, who plays Wyatt's mistress, said the play has been a wonderful experience, her first at MLT.
"Everyone has been so talented and so wonderful and so kind and so patient," she said.
Kensington described her character as a woman who is "almost innocent, but not at all."
"She knows what she's doing, what game she's playing, but she doesn't have a whole lot of life experience, so you have to find a delicate balance between those two sides."
"Tombstone" marks Arnold's directorial debut at MLT. He said he directed plays at Tahlequah Community Playhouse.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Little Theatre production "Tombstone."
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; 8 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18.
WHERE: Muskogee Little Theatre, 311 S. Third St.
ADMISSION: $15, adults; $12 students. On sale online at http://www.muskogeelittletheatre.com/
CAST
Wyatt Earp: Matthew Madewell
Virgil Earp: Tommy Cummings
Morgan Earp: Aaron Willyard
Doc Holliday: Tanner Morton
Ike Clanton: Patrick Kays
Billy Clanton: Nick Sanchez
Tom McLowry: Haden Epperson
Frank McLowry: Josh Shanks
Johnny Behan: Aundre Parish
Drunk: Tommy Swearengin
Kate Elder: Randy Williams
Mattie Baylock: Laney Edwards
Josie: Aurora Kensington
Blondie: Ashley Luckey-Scruggs
Pauline: Jamie Shanks
Milt Joyce: Mitchell Weinbeck
