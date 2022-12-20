Muskogee Little Theatre is pleased to announce it has received a $5,000 grant from the Kirschner Trusts at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. The grant will be used to assist in funding "Peter Pan the musical," MLT's April musical.
"Peter Pan the musical" is one of the most beloved family-favorites of all time, delighting audiences for 60 years. Funding is needed beyond the normal production costs in order for MLT to contract with Vertigo Flying Effects, as this show requires four cast members to "fly" across the stage — Peter Pan and the Darling children.
MLT's goal is to provide our community and surrounding area a magnificent, magical, family-friendly production that will contribute to the quality of life of our citizens, as well as provide accessibility for area students, at-risk students and underserved students. As a rural community, many of our citizens have never had an opportunity to witness this spectacular special effect. MLT is excited to offer this opportunity for our community. On more broad terms, community theater absolutely enriches the lives of those who take an active part in it, as well as, those in the community who benefit from live performances.
"We are so please to receive this grant," said Coni Wetz, executive director of MLT. "The Kirschner Trusts have been a valuable friend to our organization on an annual basis for the last 20+ years. The Trust is committed to Muskogee and constantly supports and adds value to Muskogee's quality of life."
Founded in 1969, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that works with the donors throughout the state to create charitable funds that will benefit our community both now and in the future. Information: http://www.occf.org
