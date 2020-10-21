Muskogee man charged with robbery

A Muskogee man was charged in Muskogee County District Court with robbery with a weapon on Tuesday.
Darius K. Lee, 18, is accused of wrongfully taking an iPhone 7, wallet, shoes and $100 from a juvenile on or about May 29, 2019, according to court documents. The report states Lee also threatened harm to the victim with a pistol he had in his possession if he victim resisted. Court documents state Lee sent threatening messages to the juvenile, "some of which were accompanied by photographs/videos of Lee possessing a handgun."
Bond was set at $15,000. Lee is expected to be back in court at 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
