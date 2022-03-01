Muskogee Master Gardeners will host a series of workshops for those interested in improving their gardening skills.
The series is entitled "Best Practices for Gardening" and will be held every Tuesday until April 5.
They will be taught by certified Muskogee County Master Gardeners who want to share their love of gardening and practices that have proven successful to them.
The classes are today, March 8, March 22 and April 5 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. The workshops will be taught at a private residence in order to give a more "hands on" approach.
Rain days are March 3, March 10, March 24 and April 7.
Registration is limited to 25 participants.
Information: http://muskogeecountymastergardeners.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.