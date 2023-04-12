Noted Muskogee opera singer Barbara McAlister already is using the $10,000 fellowship she received from the First Peoples Fund.
The First Peoples Fund, a national organization dedicated to supporting indigenous artists and culture bearers, named McAlister among its 2023 Cultural Capital Fellows. According to a media release, the organization seeks to support artists whose work focuses on passing down ancestral knowledge. Fellows receive $10,000 in project grants, technical support and professional training over the year.
A member of the Cherokee Nation, McAlister recalled feeling "a big shock" when she heard she had received the fellowship.
"It was quite wonderful, I had a big smile," she said, adding that she received the Fellowship in December.
McAlister performed in operas around the world before returning to Muskogee to teach and mentor Cherokee vocal music students. McAlister teaches vocal music Thursdays and Fridays at Sequoyah High School and private voice lessons Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at Presbyterian Church of Muskogee.
One of the students' mothers, Tavia Armstrong, said she was scouring the internet for scholarships for her children when she read the First Peoples Fund grant program.
"It was for a Native American artist who would be able to help the community," Armstrong said. "I immediately thought Barbara would be perfect for this. She's got so much talent, so much experience, and she's already sharing with the community. She's teaching young students. I talked her into helping me let her apply."
Armstrong said the grant helps McAlister buy music for students who might not otherwise be able to afford it.
"All of her students are on scholarship," Armstrong said. "This helps eliminate any financial barrier they might need to grow as artists."
According to the project budget she submitted for the Fellowship, about $2,500 will go toward four music books for each of her 25 students and each music book costs about $25. Students come from Muskogee, Fort Gibson and Tahlequah.
"Pretty much everything she's requested is going back to supplies that will help the students grow their music, recording equipment to help with their audition tapes, things like that," Armstrong said.
McAlister said she used Fellowship funds to buy a tripod with a camcorder to record recitals, performances and auditions. She said she has one tripod for the Sequoyah chapel and another for her private voice lessons.
The camcorder also will help her create a legacy recording of Cherokee songs.
Armstrong said the Fund's purpose "is just to advance Native American arts."
"They support everything from writers to weavers to singers," she said. "They want to support people who are going to continue art within their communities."
Armstrong's 15-year-old daughter, Leah Armstrong has taken voice lessons from McAlister. She said she learns singing technique in the classical voice.
"I learn how to pronounce Italian vowels and Cherokee vowels," Leah said. "It's different from singing how some people think. You have to shape your mouth, and you can just hear the clarity of the notes."
Armstrong said her daughter is getting opportunities to perform multiple recitals and sing in multiple languages. She said Leah is in the Tulsa Youth Opera and was part of the chorus in Tulsa Opera's recent production of "Aida"
