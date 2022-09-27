Centenarians of Oklahoma was proud to honor Muskogee resident Lillian Leeds on the occasion of her 100th birthday celebration and induction into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Lillian is an excellent seamstress. She custom made all of her children's clothes. She has been a member of the York Street Christian Church for more than 60 years where she also volunteers and has planned more than 200 funeral dinners. She shared these words of wisdom with us: "Stay close to your family!"
Muskogee resident celebrates 100th birthday
- Submitted by Centenarians of Oklahoma
