Muskogee residents recognized internationally for weight loss

Muskogee residents Ed Harmon, Erika Self, and Daryl Collins, as well as several other Muskogee TOPS members, were recognized for their weight loss success at the Oklahoma TOPS State Recognition Days recently in Tulsa. Together, this group has lost more than 400 pounds.
Harmon, who lost 121 pounds, was crowned international “King.” Each year, TOPS, which stands for Take Off Pounds Sensibly, recognizes men and women who have lost the most weight to reach their goal at local, state, and international levels. Among all TOPS members in the U.S. and Canada, Harmon achieved the highest loss-to-goal, and was named international “King,” as well as State King and division winner for his 110-pound loss during the 2021 calendar year.
Harmon cites intermittent fasting, eating foods with a low Glycemic Index, and the support of his TOPS chapter among the reasons for his weight loss.
“It was an atmosphere that made me want to come on Tuesday nights. I listened a lot, learned a lot, and developed a plan for my own weight loss that would fit me and the way I learned,” Harmon said.
Self, whose 156-pound weight loss was the most of any female TOPS member in Oklahoma, was crowned Oklahoma’s TOPS “Queen.” “I began walking more at work and leaned on the support of my family, especially my mom,” Self said.
TOPS provided a “judgment-free environment” as well as support, encouragement, recognition. “To say that I’m happy is an understatement,” she said.
Self has also received a century award for losing more than 100 pounds.
“Ed and Erika’s weight loss is remarkable,” said Maria Alexander, Oklahoma TOPS State coordinator. “In the 65 years Oklahoma TOPS has been having annual recognition we have not had a king and queen from the same chapter.”
Daryl Collins, who lost 49 pounds in 2021, was recognized for his weight loss achievement. He lost the most of any male in his division in the calendar year 2021.
“I attribute my current success to accurately weighing, measuring, and recording my food and calorie intake, coupled with a lot of walking, exercise, and support from many of my fellow TOPS members,” Collins said.
Additionally, two other Muskogee chapter members, Patricia Self and Kathy Harmon, were recognized for reaching their goal weight in 2021. The two lost 31 and 29 pounds, respectively. Elease Lyons, another chapter member, was recognized for maintaining her 42-pound weight loss for 50 years. In total, the Muskogee chapter lost an average of 14 pounds per member in 2021, the most of any chapter in the state.
“If you are seriously looking to be in an environment to shed pounds this may be a chapter to consider,” Alexander said.
TOPS, the only nonprofit weight-loss support group of its kind, promotes a healthy lifestyle through healthy eating, weight management, and exercise, and emotional support. Oklahoma TOPS members lost 4,342 in 2021. Visit the Oklahoma TOPS YouTube channel for more stories about Oklahomans’ weight loss successes. Visitors are welcome to attend a TOPS meeting, and the first meeting at any chapter is free.
The Muskogee chapter meets weekly at 5:30 on Tuesdays at the Presbyterian Church of Muskogee. If you are interested in learning more about TOPS, contact Maria Alexander at (918) 810-6227 or visit www.tops.org to find a chapter near you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.